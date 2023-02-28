StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.29 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

