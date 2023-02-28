StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
