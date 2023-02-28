StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. First United’s payout ratio is 19.15%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
