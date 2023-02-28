StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. First United’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

About First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First United by 14.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.