StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.72.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.