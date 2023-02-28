Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 238% compared to the typical volume of 1,498 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 0.9 %

AVTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. 2,722,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,241. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

