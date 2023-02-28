STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Cut by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,178 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics accounts for 3.2% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.0 %

STM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 672,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,661. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.