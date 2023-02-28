Stifel Nicolaus Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $96.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

