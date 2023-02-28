Stifel Nicolaus Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $300.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

