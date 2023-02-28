Stifel Nicolaus Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $300.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.88.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
