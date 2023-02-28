Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TAST opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 378,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,497,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.