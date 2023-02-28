Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of TAST opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
