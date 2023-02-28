Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$52.54 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.