Steem Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Steem has a market capitalization of $101.49 million and $4.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,434.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00401202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014202 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00091054 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00639535 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00571109 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00177122 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 428,000,560 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
