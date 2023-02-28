Status Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $120.85 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031195 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00219533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,506.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03032256 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $22,770,654.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

