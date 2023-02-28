Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,891. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

