Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 851 ($10.27).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.4 %

STAN stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 791 ($9.55). 5,437,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 694.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.