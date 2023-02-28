SSR Mining Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,172,262.28. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.