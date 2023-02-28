Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,300 ($39.82) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEPJF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

SEPJF opened at $38.63 on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.