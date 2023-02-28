Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

SHC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 447,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

