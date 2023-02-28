Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 197.5% in February

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the January 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 87,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,316.93% and a negative return on equity of 3,609.07%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

