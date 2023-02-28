Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Solvar Price Performance

Get Solvar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Solvar

In related news, insider Scott Baldwin 456,668 shares of Solvar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solvar

(Get Rating)

Read More

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.