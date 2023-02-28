Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.62% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

