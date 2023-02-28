Smooth Love Potion Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $137.37 million and $13.46 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00422880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.32 or 0.28583925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,477,157,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,477,150,512 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

