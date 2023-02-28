Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SNN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 519,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 170,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 320,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

