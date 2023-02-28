Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Dawson James

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Dawson James from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ SMSI remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

