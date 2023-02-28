SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up approximately 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SLM worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after acquiring an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 580,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,847. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

