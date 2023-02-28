Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $226,020.07 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 448,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $67.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 334.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $378,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

