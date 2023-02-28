SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 747,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 334,940 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,590,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,914,992 shares in the company, valued at $203,590,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,043,478.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 976,751 shares of company stock worth $12,389,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

