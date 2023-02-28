SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $571.30 million and $404.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022287 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00219366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,516.41 or 1.00033065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46482935 USD and is up 10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $346,846,638.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.