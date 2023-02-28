SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.