SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. SI-BONE comprises 3.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of SI-BONE worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 583,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $704.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

