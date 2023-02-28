Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Shutterstock Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SSTK stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.
Insider Activity at Shutterstock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
