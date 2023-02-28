Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 75.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLNDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,711. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 996.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

