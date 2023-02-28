Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
