Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

