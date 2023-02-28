Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 96.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 9,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,935. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

