Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 96.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 9,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,935. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
