Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Declines By 66.9%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vision Energy Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VENG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,605. Vision Energy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

