Short Interest in Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Declines By 66.9%

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENGGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vision Energy Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VENG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,605. Vision Energy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

About Vision Energy

(Get Rating)

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.