Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Rises By 710.0%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 710.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Vaso stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 397,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

