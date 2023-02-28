Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Grows By 2,239.7%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 2,239.7% from the January 31st total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 47.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.68.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

