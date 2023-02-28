Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Rises By 2,637.8%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 2,637.8% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Westaim Stock Down 0.5 %

WEDXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,770. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

