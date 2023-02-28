Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Rises By 2,637.8%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 2,637.8% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Westaim Stock Down 0.5 %
WEDXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,770. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.
About Westaim
