Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Rises By 25,400.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 25,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HYSR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 4,725,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367,591. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

