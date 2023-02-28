Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 74.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 26,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.