Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 74.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 26,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Stories

