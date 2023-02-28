Short Interest in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Drops By 66.7%

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PACI remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Tuesday. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $492,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

