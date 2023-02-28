Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declines By 67.6%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $37.32.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

