Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declines By 67.6%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $37.32.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF
