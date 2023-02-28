Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 3,267.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 3,267.4% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $52.92.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 313.16%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.