Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 3,267.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 3,267.4% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 313.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.