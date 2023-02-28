Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGGGF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

