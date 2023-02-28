Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CGGGF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
Coats Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.