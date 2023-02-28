Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Drops By 68.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.