Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Decreases By 88.9%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.81) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.85) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.57.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 30,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

