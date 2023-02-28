Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 81.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
