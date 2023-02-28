Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 81.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied UV Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.