Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Declines By 85.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
alstria office REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALSRF remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
alstria office REIT Company Profile
