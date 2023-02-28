Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Declines By 85.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSRF remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

