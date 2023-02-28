Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 99.6%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

