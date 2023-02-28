Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 99.6%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
