Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98,791 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

