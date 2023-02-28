Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 796.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

